FORMER BROADCASTER PASSES

Funeral services for former Gordonsville Tiger sports broadcaster Keith Williams were held Wednesday (May 1).

Williams, 64, passed away Saturday (April 27). The Lancaster resident was known as the voice of Tigers, having broadcast Gordonsville High School sports over WUCZ 104.1 The Ranch for several years.

Williams was also a former Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputy, serving 12 years, and a former member of the Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department.

Born in Carthage in July of 1954, Williams graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1972. Williams was also an avid dealer in antiques and collectibles.

Along with his family, Williams was co-owner and operator of the Lebanon Antique Mall. Williams was also a member and trustee of the Lancaster United Methodist Church.

