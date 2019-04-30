RACE FOR JORDAN SATURDAY

The sixteenth annual Race For Jordan 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday morning. The annual run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. The event is held rain or shine. The race begins at the boatramp below the Cordell Hull Dam and continues along the access road to the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager and Visitors Center and dam site off Turkey Creek Highway. Emma Hicks will be the honorary guest at this year’s event. Hicks is the daughter of Chris and Amanda Hicks of Carthage.

The youth was born in November of 2017 with a condition known as Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) and underwent treatment at Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital. Hicks has outgrown SVT. The race is one of the larger single-day events held each year. Hundreds of runners and walkers participate in the event. The 5K is held in honor of Jordan Cage Hackett, son of Stephen and Karen Hackett, who was born on June 7, 2002 with a heart defect known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. The infant passed away on October 14, 2002, following a second open heart surgery. The event raises thousands of dollars each year for a number of causes. Funds are donated primarily to the Ronald McDonald House and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Also, funds are used for local scholarships, Smith County Family Resource office and donations to families with children enduring lengthy hospital stays.

(•The area and road leading to the boat ramp at the Cordell Hull Dam will be closed the morning of the race until 10:00 a.m. Please make plans to use an alternate ramp.)