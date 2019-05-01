OBIT: Mrs. Marion Haigh Otto

, age 97, of Carthage, TN, and a native of Brewwster, NY, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

Mrs. Otto was born March 24, 1922, a daughter of the late Frank and Katherine Haigh. She married Cornelius Otto on June 21, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2017. She worked as a Public Health Nurse at the Dutchess County, NY Health Department.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Otto are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Otto Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 10AM until service time at 12 Noon.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.