Garage / Yard Sales
Randy Douglas 402 Grant Hwy. Lots of stuff. Wed. 8th, Thurs. 9th, Fri. 10th. If rain next week. 5-9-1tpd
____________________________
Large Garage Sale: Lots of ladies boutique clothes (lots new), pajamas, shoes, lots of new Yellow Box flip flops, purses, girls size 8-10, boys 2T-5T, toys, new sewing machine with travel/storage bag, household items, primitive items, couple odd chairs, too much to list, reasonably priced. Home of Judy Thornton, NEW LOCATION, 42 Hartsville Pike (detour road used when Hwy 25 was closed), 3rd brick house on right coming from Carthage (red brick/green shutters), Wednesday, May 8, Thurs May 9, Friday Just Depends. Rain/shine. 5-9-1tpd
____________________________
Free yard sale at Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Saturday, May 11th beginning at 8:00 am and lasting to 12:00 pm. 235 Sykes Road, Brush Creek. Donations also welcome. 5-9-1t
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________