Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/09/19

FOR SALE – NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is receiving bids for the sale of one (1) 2008 Chevrolet Impala until Thursday June 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (local time). Qualifying bids will be publicly opened and read at the regular Town Council meeting to be held on June 6, 2019 at 7 pm. The vehicle is being sold “as is” and may be inspected during normal business hours at the South Carthage City Hall. It is the responsibility of the bidder to see that a bid is properly addressed and received at the South Carthage City Hall. All bids should be in a sealed envelope and marked on the envelope “2008 Chevrolet Impala bid”. No faxed, emailed, or verbal bids will be accepted. The Town has placed a reserve (minimum bid) amount on the vehicle of $2,500. For more information, contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor Town of South Carthage 106 Main St. South Carthage, TN 37030 05-09-19 (2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80003-4263-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS168 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 6/21/2019. 05-09-18 (2t)

I, Aquila Nesbitt, have in my possession a 2004 Mitsubishi Spyder Eclipse VIN#4A3AE55H54E065840. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-0217. 05-09-19(2T)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 4, 2019 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Cullen Babcock and Kathryn Lawson, to Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group on January 14, 2008 at Book 185, Page 295; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Bank of America, N.A., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning on an iron pin in the north margin of Highway 141, pin also being a corner Gwaltney and being the southeast corner of lands herein conveyed; thence N 81° 42’ 49” W 94.90 feet with the north margin of Highway 141 to an iron pin, a corner of Paschal; thence N 07° 25’ 07” E 149.85 feet with Paschal’s line to an iron pin, a corner of Paschal and the City of Gordonsville; thence S 79° 25’ 07” E 101.09 feet with the line of the City of Gordonsville; to an iron pin, a corner of Gwaltney; thence S 09° 47’ 55” W 145.85 feet with Gwaltney’s line to the point of beginning and containing 0.33 acres, according to a survey by Richard H. Puckett, Registered Land Surveyor, License Number 225, Route 1, Box 256, Dowelltown, Tennessee 37059, Telephone 615/597-4626 on August 2, 1994. Street Address: 103 Main St East, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Parcel Number: 077O D 013.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Cullen Babcock The street address of the above described property is believed to be 103 Main St East, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Cullen Babcock and Kathryn Lawson, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-117434 5-9-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 11, 2012, executed by KELLY A BENNETT, MICHAEL D BENNETT, conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded May 15, 2012, in Deed Book 248, Page 361-370 at Instrument Number 12001114; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOCATED IN THE LAND IN SEVENTH (7TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HALL LANE, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 25, PAGE 363, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SEE TAX MAP 98, PARCEL 2.01 P/O AND 2.02 P/O, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF HALL LANE, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT AND A CORNER TO THE REMAINDER OF THE MICHAEL BENNETT PROPERTY, ALSO BEING 428.00 FEET EAST OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF JAMES E. LUSH (DB 120, PAGE 645, ROSC) AS YOU MEASURE ALONG SAID MARGIN; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 18 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 01 SECOND, A RADIUS OF 718.73 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 119.20 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 80 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 235.19 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 236.25 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 149.56 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTER-CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 04 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 22 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 1595.90 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 65.81 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 73 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 131.51 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH 131.55 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 76 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST 187.85 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN SAID MARGIN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD AND SEVERING THE MICHAEL BENNETT PROPERTY SOUTH 07 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST 335.26 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 72 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST 665.50 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST 300.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES, BY SURVEYOR CARROLL CANNAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE 37074, DATED JULY 19, 2011. BEING PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL BENNETT AND WIFE, KELLY BENNETT BY DEED FROM JAMES E. LUSH AND WIFE, SANDRA LUSH, FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 21, 2000 IN BOOK 25, PAGE 363, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, Parcel ID: 09800201000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 45 HALL LN, BRUSH CREEK, TN 38547. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): KELLY A BENNETT, MICHAEL D BENNETT OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: LIBERTY STATE BANK, A BRANCH OF CITIZENS BANK OF LAFAYETTE, PIONEER CREDIT COMPANY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #155318 04/25/2019, 05/02/2019,05/09/2019 4-25-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 25, 2019 at 12:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, to Resource Real Estate Services, LLC, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Financial Resources, Inc on March 7, 2014 at Book 274, Page 414; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning on an iron rod in the West margin of Hiawassee Road, said rod in the Southeast corner of Tract 3, Josephine Connors property and a corner to Wesson, thence with Wesson according to a survey by Paul Crocket Dated 09 September 1997 for the next 2 calls; North 86 degrees 50 minutes 51 Seconds West 1184.80 feet to an iron rod (0); North 03 degrees 08 minutes 09 seconds East 501.51 feet to an iron rod; (n) thence with Tract 2 for the next 3 calls; South 50 degrees 25 minutes 32 seconds East 621.64 feet to an iron rod (n); south 86 degrees 30 minutes 51 seconds East 532.55 feet to an iron rod (n); North 72 degrees 46 minutes 25 seconds East 208.57 feet to an iron rod (n) in the West margin of Hiawassee Road; thence along the West margin of said road along a curve to the left having a central angle of 03 degrees 28 minutes 14 seconds, a radius of 3455.59 feet, an arc length of 209.82 feet and a chord bearing and distance of South 15 degrees 04 minutes 58 seconds West 509.29 feet to the point of beginning. The improvements thereon being common known as 259 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, Tn 37087 Being the same lot or parcel of ground which by Deed dated 11/21/05 and recorded among the Land Records of Smith County, State of Tennessee, in Liber/Book 140, folio/page 562, was granted and conveyed/assigned by and between TCIF REO2, LLC, unto Daniel J. Bruce. Street Address: 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Parcel Number: 036 006.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: The Heirs of Daniel J. Bruce The street address of the above described property is believed to be 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, through and under Daniel Bruce. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-116984 4-25-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lemuel Robert Burnet, III Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of April, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Lemuel Robert Burnet, III, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of April, 2019. Signed Martha E. Burnet, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-2-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 2, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 6, 2016, in Book No. 309, at Page 213, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Glenn Ginter, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 16, 2019 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land located in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEING Lot No. 10 on the plat of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, as of record in Plat Book 3, Page 86, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 104 Ash Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: GLENN GINTER DIANE GINTER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 334298 DATED April 18, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 4-25-3t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of October, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 328, Page 369, BRANDON HESSON a/k/a BRANDON R. HESSON and wife, JAMIE HESSON, conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 354, Page 635, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, May 24, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Thirteenth (13th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 048 PARCEL: 079.00 & 079.02 TRACT #1: BOUNDED on the North by Tennessee State Highway 70 North; on the West by the lands of John Johnson; on the South by the lands of Charles Oldham, Jr.; on the East by the lands of Jerry Gibbs; containing 30 acres, more or less. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Myrlan E. Johnson by Warranty Deed from Kenneth Harold Jenkins and wife, Eva Beth Jenkins, dated October 9, 1993, of record in Deed Book 129, Page 106, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a point which is the common intersection of the southern boundary of Highway 70, the northeast corner of the lands of Grantee, and the northwest corner of the lands of Grantors; thence, North 76 degrees 51 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 212.15 feet to a stake in the boundary of the lands of Grantors; thence South 4 degrees 20 minutes 41 seconds East a distance of 497.23 feet to a stake in the boundary of the lands of Oldham; thence, North 89 degrees 51 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 210.43 feet to a stake in the lands of Grantee; thence, North 4 degrees 19 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 448.29 feet along the boundary line of the lands of Grantee to the point of BEGINNING. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Brandon Hesson by Substitute Trustee’s Deed from David Bass, Substitute Trustee, dated June 18, 2013, of record in Record Book 264, Page 422, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED therefrom is the following tract or parcel of land: BEING bounded on the North by Carthage Highway (U.S. Highway 70); on the East by Gibbs; on the South and West by Hesson and being more fully described as follows: BEGINNING at a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70 (50 feet from centerline), said pin being the northwest corner of the Jerry Gibbs property as recorded in Deed Book 167, Page 212, R.O.S.C.T. and the northeast corner of the property herein described; said pin being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence leaving the right-of-way of the road and with the westerly line of Gibbs, South 04 degrees 10 minutes 36 seconds East, a distance of 399.30 feet to an iron pin, thence continuing with Gibbs line, as recorded in Deed Book 42, Page 600, R.O.S.C.T., South 03 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East, a distance of 220.42 feet to capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southeast corner of the property herein described, thence leaving the line of Gibbs and severing the property of Hesson, South 86 degrees 17 minutes 12 seconds West, a distance of 311.00 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southwest corner of the property herein described, thence North 17 degrees 39 minutes 53 seconds West, a distance of 528.49 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70; said pin being the northwest corner of the property herein described and 50 feet from the centerline of the road, thence with the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70, North 67 degrees 55 minutes 59 seconds East, a distance of 32.61 feet at a point, thence with a curve to the right, having a radius of 2233.60 feet, a delta of 10 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds, a length of 416.21 feet, and a chord of North 72 degrees 51 minutes 17 seconds East, a distance of 415.61 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 5.01 acres, more or less, based on a survey performed by Brian Ward Keith, TN RLS #2459, K&A Land Surveying, 1012 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087, dated March 17, 2014. SEE Plat Cabinet C, Slide 369, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee for more specific details. TRACT #2: BEING bounded on the North by Carthage Highway (U.S. Highway 70); on the East by Gibbs; on the South and West by Hesson and being more fully described as follows: BEGINNING at a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70 (50 feet from centerline), said pin being the northwest corner of the Jerry Gibbs property as recorded in Deed Book 167, Page 212, R.O.S.C.T. and the northeast corner of the property herein described; said pin being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence leaving the right-of-way of the road and with the westerly line of Gibbs, South 04 degrees 10 minutes 36 seconds East, a distance of 399.30 feet to an iron pin, thence continuing with Gibbs line, as recorded in Deed Book 42, Page 600, R.O.S.C.T., South 03 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East, a distance of 220.42 feet to capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southeast corner of the property herein described, thence leaving the line of Gibbs and severing the property of Hesson, South 86 degrees 17 minutes 12 seconds West, a distance of 311.00 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southwest corner of the property herein described, thence North 17 degrees 39 minutes 53 seconds West, a distance of 528.49 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70; said pin being the northwest corner of the property herein described and 50 feet from the centerline of the road, thence with the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70, North 67 degrees 55 minutes 59 seconds East, a distance of 32.61 feet at a point, thence with a curve to the right, having a radius of 2233.60 feet, a delta of 10 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds, a length of 416.21 feet, and a chord of North 72 degrees 51 minutes 17 seconds East, a distance of 415.61 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 5.01 acres, more or less, based on a survey performed by Brian Ward Keith, TN RLS #2459, K&A Land Surveying, 1012 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087, dated March 17, 2014. SEE Plat Cabinet C, Slide 369, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee for more specific details. AND BEING a portion of the same property conveyed to Brandon Hesson by Substitute Trustee’s Deed from David Bass, Substitute Trustee, dated June 18, 2013, of record in Record Book 264, Page 422, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 701 Lebanon Highway, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: Citizens Bank P. O. Box 195 Carthage, TN 37030 First Freedom Bank 1620 West Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC c/o Lipsey, Morrison, Waller & Lipsey, PC 1430 Island Home Avenue Knoxville, TN 37920 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on May 2, 2019, May 9, 2019, and May 16, 2019. This the 16th day of April, 2019. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 5-2-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 20, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Richard W. Neathery, a married man, to Mr. Allen E. Schwartz, Esq., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), solely as nominee for TransLand Financial Services, Inc. on July 12, 2002 at Book 56, Page 11; modified on 7/16/02 at Book 61, Page 330; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association as Trustee for certificateholders of EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-A, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-A, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Land located in the 18th Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 18 of Round Lick Hills Subdivision as shown on the plat which is of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 150, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. Being the same property conveyed to Richard W. Neathery by deed from Wayne Taylor, of record in Record Book 56, Page 9-10, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Street Address: 39 Round Lick Hills, Watertown, Tennessee 37184 Parcel Number: 080 033.45 Current Owner(s) of Property: Richard W. Neathery The street address of the above described property is believed to be 39 Round Lick Hills, Watertown, Tennessee 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Richard W. Neathery, a married man, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 14-061332 4-25-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bob Taylor Oakley Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of April, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bob Taylor Oakley, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of April, 2019. Signed Nancy Oakley Smith, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 5-9-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marion H. Otto Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marion H. Otto, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of May, 2019. Signed Darryl Otto, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 5-9-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 16, 2019, at or about 10:00 AM, local time, on the front steps of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Vallie T. Dedmon aka Teresa Dedmon Stanley, unmarried, to FMLS, Inc., as Trustee for Regions Bank dated June 22, 2010, and recorded in Book 224, Page 402, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Regions Bank The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN THE 19TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNNING AT A POINT WHICH IS THE SOUTHWESTERLY MOST CORNER OF FRED GORDON KEY, THE NORTHWESTERLY MOST CORNER OF THE LANDS OF GRANTORS AND THE HICKMAN CREEK ROAD; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE HICKMAN CREEK ROAD APPROXIMATELY 120 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE EASTERLY THROUGH THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 90 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 50 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE EASTERLY THROUGH THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 261 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTHERLY THROUGH THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 120 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF THE GRANTORS 289 FEET TO THE LANDS OF FRED GORDON KEY; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF FRED GORDON KEY APPROXIMATELY 50 FEET TO A STAKE: THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF FRED GORDON KEY APPROXIMATELY 62 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 42 West Potter Road, Alexandria, TN 37012, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 105-046.02 Current owner(s) of Record: Teresa Dedmon Stanley This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) attorney@padgettlawgroup.com PLG# 19-005179-1 4-25-3t

South Side Utility District

Water Report #1

Click HERE To View

South Side Utility District

Water Report #2

Click HERE To View

South Side Utility District

Water Report #3

Click HERE To View

