HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGION TOURNAMENTS

The Smith County High School Owls and the Gordonsville High School Tigers baseball teams clinched district titles yesterday (Wednesday, May 8) and as a result — both teams will host their first round match ups in the region tournaments. The District 8AA Tournament champions, the Owls, will host Grundy County High School on Monday (May 13) at 4:30 p.m. in Carthage for the first round of the Region 4AA Tournament.

The Tigers, who clawed their way to the District 6A Tournament title, will host Whitwell High School Monday (May 13) at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage. The first pitch for the Big Blue’s Region 3A Tournament opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.