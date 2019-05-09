OBIT: Maurine Kittrell

Maurine Kittrell, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Tristar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN, at the age of 74. A private viewing by the immediate family was held on May 8, 2019 at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home with a private graveside service following at 4:00 p.m. from the Ridgewood Cemetery in Smith County with family officiating. Grandchildren and close relatives served as Pallbearers. Maurine Murray Kittrell was born in Gainesboro, TN on October 16, 1944, one of two siblings born to the late Raymon Wilson and Golda Marie (Atkins) Murray. Maurine was married to David Kittrell, the love of her life, on September 30, 1961, who survives and lives in Lebanon. She had worked at the Cracker Barrell Corporate office for several years. Maurine was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ. In addition to her loving husband of 58 years, she will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, LeAnne (Stephen) Nesbitt, of Lebanon, Paige Holmes of Gallatin, her three precious grandchildren, Jessica LeAnne Holmes of Gallatin, Andrew (Clair) Thomas of Lebanon, Adam Thomas of Nashville, and sister, Maxine (Ottis ) Cothron of Gallatin.

Memorial donations in memory of Maurine may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 0192 or 1-800-722-HOPE (https://www.scleroderma.org). Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN. 615-666-4011 www.andersonfuneralhomes.com