Ms. Elizabeth Wright, age 93, of the Dean Hill Community, died Wednesday morning, May 8, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: son, Gary Frazier and wife Linda of Dean Hill; sister, Nell Moran of Franklin; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

Ms. Wright will be cremated at Cumberland Family services. No services are planned at this time.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Senior Citizen Center.

Sanderson of Carthage