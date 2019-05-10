OBIT: Mrs. Violet Kay Pontious

, age 69, of Opossum Hollow Rd in Watertown, TN, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Mrs. Pontious was born September 13, 1949 in Centralia, IL, daughter of the late Granville Matthews and Ellen Laswell Matthews. She married Larry Glen Pontious on December 31, 1966 and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2016. She was also preceded in death by Grandson; Brandon Freshour and Sister; Shirley Matthews.

Mrs. Violet received her Master’s Degree in Statistical Engineering and worked for ArvinMeritor for numerous years.

Mrs. Pontious is survived by Four Children; Sabrena (Marv) Sowell of Olive Branch, MS, Bryan Glen Pontious of Watertown, TN, Athena (Keith) Murphy of Marion, AR, and Laramie (Charles) Freshour of Golden Valley, AZ. Five Grandchildren; Shanessa Espinoza, Bethanie Freshour, Sunshine Post, Andrew Murphy, and Ariel Murphy. Four Great-Grandchildren; Benjamin Post, Marshall Post, Kyriel Espinoza, and Annabelle Post.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Pontious are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2PM.

Visitation with the Pontious Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 12 Noon until the service time at 2PM.

The Pontious Family requests memorials be made to the Memphis School of Preaching or to the Special Olympics.

