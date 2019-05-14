Garage / Yard Sales
Garage Sale – May 17th & 18th weather permitting. Downsized and plenty of household items, furniture, yard items and knick knacks. Too many things to list. Will have several sales over the next couple of months. Near Carthage City Pool & Park. 121 Industrial Dr., Carthage. 5-16-1t
Yard Sale – 5-16 @ 209 Jefferson Ave. E. starts at 8. 5-16-tpd
Yard Sale – Sat., May 18, corner 25 & 80. 7-2. 5-16-1tpd
Garage Sale at 24 Tanglewood Rd., Carthage, TN. Friday & Saturday 8-6. 5-16-1tpd
Yard Sale – Friday, 7-4, Saturday, 7-3 the 17th and 18th, 648 Lebanon Hwy at the Old Rock City Garage. Alice Meredith, Angel Blair. 5-16-1tpd
Yard Sale – Downsizing. 505 College Ave. East, Carthage. May 24 7-? 5-16-1tpd
Yard Sale – Thursday, May 16 from 7am-4pm and Friday, May 17 from 7am-12pm. Connie East, 241 Old Lebanon Road, South Carthage. 5-16-1tpd
Yard Sale – 224 Elm St. Thursday 7A-5P, Friday 7A-5P, Saturday 7A-12. Tools, tools and more tools. Name brand clothes, Marcy Smith machine, purses, home decor, glassware, furniture, makeup, jewelry, fishing stuff. Too much to list. 5-16-1tpd
Yard Sale – 15 Hills Dale Ln W May 16, 17- 8-4:30. Kitchen table, antique coffee table and end tables, wicker table, boys bicycle, stock pile detergent, shampoo, toys, floats, wreaths, clothing & shoes all kinds plus sizes, Playstation games, Iphone 6S & case. No sales before 8:00. 5-16-1tpd
Basement Sale – Fri. & Sat. 68 Peytons Creek Rd., Riddleton. China cabinet $100, rugs, bedding, various chairs, vintage telephone table, glassware & crystal, clothing, many misc. and decorative items. 5-16-1tpd
Garage Sale – May 17, 464 New Middleton Hwy. 7:00 on. 5-16-1tpd
143 Riddleton Circle. Riddleton. Moving sale! Friday-Saturday 9-5. Baby items, kids, home decor, kitchen, clothes & more. 5-16-1t
Yard Sale – Sat. 18th Horizon Circle. turn right at the end of College Street. New clothes, furniture, purses, lines, pictures. Several families. Come by and get a bargain. 5-16-1tpd
