Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/16/19

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology is an AA/EEO employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, ethnic or national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, age (as applicable), status as a covered veteran, genetic information, and any other category protected by federal or state civil rights law with respect to all employment, programs and activities sponsored by the College. The following person has been designated to handle inquiries regarding the nondiscrimination polices: TCAT Hartsville Equity Officer; 716 McMurry Blvd E, Hartsville, TN 37074; (615) 374-2147 Jonathan.Smallwood@tcathartsville.edu. Additionally TCAT Hartsville 504 Coordinator; 716 McMurry Blvd E, Hartsville, TN 37074; (615) 374-2147. Annette.Bohanan@tcathartsville.edu. 05-16-19 (1t)

NOTICE A meeting of the Smith County Election Commission will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of calling the Sales Tax Referendum Election, setting the election dates, hours and times, budgeting, appointing poll workers, and locking ballot boxes. 05-16-19 (1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday May 21st, 2019, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County 911 05-16-19 (1t)

I, Cleto Martinez, have in my possession a vehicle with the VIN#1GNLReed3A5106239. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 931-261-7700. 05-16-19(1T)

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take notice that Carthage Wine and Liquor, Inc., in Carthage, TN, 37172 has applied to the City of Carthage, Smith County, TN, for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store named Carthage Wine and Liquor located at 41 Dixon Springs Highway; Carthage, TN 37030 and owned by Carthage Wine and Liquor, Inc. with Kamalesh C. Patel, 421 Woodlands Dr; Gallatin, TN 37066 as the sole stockholder. Kamalesh C. Patel, 421 Woodlands Dr; Gallatin, TN 37066 will manage the store. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at City of Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street; Carthage, TN, 37030, 615-735-1881, on June 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, Tennessee. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 500 James Robertson Parkway; Suite 300; Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0755, 615-741-1602. 05-16-19 (3t)

FOR SALE – NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is receiving bids for the sale of one (1) 2008 Chevrolet Impala until Thursday June 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (local time). Qualifying bids will be publicly opened and read at the regular Town Council meeting to be held on June 6, 2019 at 7 pm. The vehicle is being sold “as is” and may be inspected during normal business hours at the South Carthage City Hall. It is the responsibility of the bidder to see that a bid is properly addressed and received at the South Carthage City Hall. All bids should be in a sealed envelope and marked on the envelope “2008 Chevrolet Impala bid”. No faxed, emailed, or verbal bids will be accepted. The Town has placed a reserve (minimum bid) amount on the vehicle of $2,500. For more information, contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor Town of South Carthage 106 Main St. South Carthage, TN 37030 05-09-19 (2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80003-4263-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS168 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 6/21/2019. 05-09-18 (2t)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sharan Lee Venable Taylor Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of May, 2019, Letters of Administration with Will Annexed, in respect to the estate of Sharan Lee Venable Taylor, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of February, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of May, 2019. Signed Branden Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 5-16-2t

I, Kevin Dean Jaco, have this 2008 Dodge Avenger with this VIN # 1B3LC56R68N598005 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-9205. 5-16-2tpd

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 4, 2019 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Cullen Babcock and Kathryn Lawson, to Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group on January 14, 2008 at Book 185, Page 295; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Bank of America, N.A., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning on an iron pin in the north margin of Highway 141, pin also being a corner Gwaltney and being the southeast corner of lands herein conveyed; thence N 81° 42’ 49” W 94.90 feet with the north margin of Highway 141 to an iron pin, a corner of Paschal; thence N 07° 25’ 07” E 149.85 feet with Paschal’s line to an iron pin, a corner of Paschal and the City of Gordonsville; thence S 79° 25’ 07” E 101.09 feet with the line of the City of Gordonsville; to an iron pin, a corner of Gwaltney; thence S 09° 47’ 55” W 145.85 feet with Gwaltney’s line to the point of beginning and containing 0.33 acres, according to a survey by Richard H. Puckett, Registered Land Surveyor, License Number 225, Route 1, Box 256, Dowelltown, Tennessee 37059, Telephone 615/597-4626 on August 2, 1994. Street Address: 103 Main St East, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Parcel Number: 077O D 013.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Cullen Babcock The street address of the above described property is believed to be 103 Main St East, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Cullen Babcock and Kathryn Lawson, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-117434 5-9-3t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of October, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 328, Page 369, BRANDON HESSON a/k/a BRANDON R. HESSON and wife, JAMIE HESSON, conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 354, Page 635, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, May 24, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Thirteenth (13th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 048 PARCEL: 079.00 & 079.02 TRACT #1: BOUNDED on the North by Tennessee State Highway 70 North; on the West by the lands of John Johnson; on the South by the lands of Charles Oldham, Jr.; on the East by the lands of Jerry Gibbs; containing 30 acres, more or less. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Myrlan E. Johnson by Warranty Deed from Kenneth Harold Jenkins and wife, Eva Beth Jenkins, dated October 9, 1993, of record in Deed Book 129, Page 106, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a point which is the common intersection of the southern boundary of Highway 70, the northeast corner of the lands of Grantee, and the northwest corner of the lands of Grantors; thence, North 76 degrees 51 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 212.15 feet to a stake in the boundary of the lands of Grantors; thence South 4 degrees 20 minutes 41 seconds East a distance of 497.23 feet to a stake in the boundary of the lands of Oldham; thence, North 89 degrees 51 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 210.43 feet to a stake in the lands of Grantee; thence, North 4 degrees 19 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 448.29 feet along the boundary line of the lands of Grantee to the point of BEGINNING. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Brandon Hesson by Substitute Trustee’s Deed from David Bass, Substitute Trustee, dated June 18, 2013, of record in Record Book 264, Page 422, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED therefrom is the following tract or parcel of land: BEING bounded on the North by Carthage Highway (U.S. Highway 70); on the East by Gibbs; on the South and West by Hesson and being more fully described as follows: BEGINNING at a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70 (50 feet from centerline), said pin being the northwest corner of the Jerry Gibbs property as recorded in Deed Book 167, Page 212, R.O.S.C.T. and the northeast corner of the property herein described; said pin being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence leaving the right-of-way of the road and with the westerly line of Gibbs, South 04 degrees 10 minutes 36 seconds East, a distance of 399.30 feet to an iron pin, thence continuing with Gibbs line, as recorded in Deed Book 42, Page 600, R.O.S.C.T., South 03 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East, a distance of 220.42 feet to capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southeast corner of the property herein described, thence leaving the line of Gibbs and severing the property of Hesson, South 86 degrees 17 minutes 12 seconds West, a distance of 311.00 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southwest corner of the property herein described, thence North 17 degrees 39 minutes 53 seconds West, a distance of 528.49 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70; said pin being the northwest corner of the property herein described and 50 feet from the centerline of the road, thence with the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70, North 67 degrees 55 minutes 59 seconds East, a distance of 32.61 feet at a point, thence with a curve to the right, having a radius of 2233.60 feet, a delta of 10 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds, a length of 416.21 feet, and a chord of North 72 degrees 51 minutes 17 seconds East, a distance of 415.61 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 5.01 acres, more or less, based on a survey performed by Brian Ward Keith, TN RLS #2459, K&A Land Surveying, 1012 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087, dated March 17, 2014. SEE Plat Cabinet C, Slide 369, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee for more specific details. TRACT #2: BEING bounded on the North by Carthage Highway (U.S. Highway 70); on the East by Gibbs; on the South and West by Hesson and being more fully described as follows: BEGINNING at a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70 (50 feet from centerline), said pin being the northwest corner of the Jerry Gibbs property as recorded in Deed Book 167, Page 212, R.O.S.C.T. and the northeast corner of the property herein described; said pin being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence leaving the right-of-way of the road and with the westerly line of Gibbs, South 04 degrees 10 minutes 36 seconds East, a distance of 399.30 feet to an iron pin, thence continuing with Gibbs line, as recorded in Deed Book 42, Page 600, R.O.S.C.T., South 03 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East, a distance of 220.42 feet to capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southeast corner of the property herein described, thence leaving the line of Gibbs and severing the property of Hesson, South 86 degrees 17 minutes 12 seconds West, a distance of 311.00 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set at the southwest corner of the property herein described, thence North 17 degrees 39 minutes 53 seconds West, a distance of 528.49 feet to a capped iron pin (#2459) set in the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70; said pin being the northwest corner of the property herein described and 50 feet from the centerline of the road, thence with the southerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 70, North 67 degrees 55 minutes 59 seconds East, a distance of 32.61 feet at a point, thence with a curve to the right, having a radius of 2233.60 feet, a delta of 10 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds, a length of 416.21 feet, and a chord of North 72 degrees 51 minutes 17 seconds East, a distance of 415.61 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 5.01 acres, more or less, based on a survey performed by Brian Ward Keith, TN RLS #2459, K&A Land Surveying, 1012 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087, dated March 17, 2014. SEE Plat Cabinet C, Slide 369, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee for more specific details. AND BEING a portion of the same property conveyed to Brandon Hesson by Substitute Trustee’s Deed from David Bass, Substitute Trustee, dated June 18, 2013, of record in Record Book 264, Page 422, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 701 Lebanon Highway, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: Citizens Bank P. O. Box 195 Carthage, TN 37030 First Freedom Bank 1620 West Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC c/o Lipsey, Morrison, Waller & Lipsey, PC 1430 Island Home Avenue Knoxville, TN 37920 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on May 2, 2019, May 9, 2019, and May 16, 2019. This the 16th day of April, 2019. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 5-2-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bob Taylor Oakley Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of April, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bob Taylor Oakley, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of April, 2019. Signed Nancy Oakley Smith, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 5-9-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marion H. Otto Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marion H. Otto, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of May, 2019. Signed Darryl Otto, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 5-9-2t

