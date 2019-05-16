TIGERS ROAD TO STATE:

After claiming a 16-4 victory over Monterey in the Region 3A Championship game, the Gordonsville High Tigers baseball team (29-4) will host Region 4A runner-up Eagleville Friday, May 17 at Crump Paris Park in Class A sub-state action.

With a victory, the Big Blue would secure their fourth consecutive trip to the Class A State Tournament which begins on Tuesday, May 21.

First pitch for the Tigers-Eagles clash is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. because of GHS graduation.