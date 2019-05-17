OBIT: Mr. Thomas M. Cox, Jr.

Mr. Thomas M. Cox, Jr. age 91, of Columbia, died Thursday morning, May 16, at his home. He is survived by: children, James Cox and wife Paula of Columbia, Jenny Vinson and husband Delmaine of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Christopher Cox and wife Susan of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; several great -grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.

Mr. Cox is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, May 19, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Rickey Brooks will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are: Nathan Vinson, Chad Mitchell, David Cox, Chad Cox, Mike Cox, Scott Mitchell, Cameron Sorrell.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage