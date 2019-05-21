Garage / Yard Sales
Estate Yard Sale – Billy Joe & Carolyn Clay – 32 Pinewood Lane, Defeated, TN. Friday, May 24 from 7 – 4 & Saturday, May 25 from 7 – 2. Rain or Shine. 5-23-1t
____________________________
Yard Sale – Downsizing. 505 College Ave. East, Carthage. May 24 7-? 5-23-1tnc
____________________________
JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy. ALL Memorial weekend, Friday 12:00-6:00, Saturday 7:00-6:00, Monday 7:00-6:00. We have something for everyone. Saddles, power tools, houseware, vintage, antique, unique items, peace lilies, camo clothing, furniture, so much more. 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – 6 Richland Lane, May 24 8-4. May 25 8-12. Something for everyone. 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
Basement Sale – 1028 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound. Kept over from rain. Lots of furniture, DVDs, tools, lot of misc. Good prices. 92 Chattanooga Choo Choo truck, 2 110 window air conditioners, canopy tent. 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
First Yard Sale in years – 226 Lancaster Hwy, Hickman, TN 38567. Jackie Preston’s old farmhouse. Saturday, May 25th 7am-6pm. Lots of clothes, pictures, dishware, jewelry, bedding, curtains, leather recliner. Too many items to list. Everything priced cheap. Everything must go. 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
Large Multi-Family Yard Sale – 120 Chester Street, Gordonsville. Household items, clothes all sizes, mantle, etc. Thurs – Fri. 23rd & 24th, 7A- ? 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale! Saturday, May 25, 2019, 7AM-2PM, 111 Mercedes Street, Carthage, TN 37030. Women’s name brand clothes (s-xl), women’s plus size clothes, youth girls name brand clothes (10-12), women’s shoes (6-10), men’s name brand clothes (xl-2x), make up, jewelry, household items, toys, classroom materials, lots of books, baseball bats. 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale May 24th 8AM-5PM. May 25th 8AM-1PM. 70 Lebanon Hwy. 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
Big Yard Sale – May 24 & 25. Hwy 25 & 80. 7 AM til ? Clothing (all sizes), household items, DVDs, books, baby items, shoes, toys, exercise equipment, and so much more! Please come see us! 5-23-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________