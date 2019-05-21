Garage / Yard Sales

Estate Yard Sale – Billy Joe & Carolyn Clay – 32 Pinewood Lane, Defeated, TN. Friday, May 24 from 7 – 4 & Saturday, May 25 from 7 – 2. Rain or Shine.                      5-23-1t

Yard Sale – Downsizing.  505 College Ave. East, Carthage.  May 24  7-?                              5-23-1tnc

JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy.  ALL Memorial weekend, Friday 12:00-6:00, Saturday 7:00-6:00, Monday 7:00-6:00.  We have something for everyone.  Saddles, power tools, houseware, vintage, antique, unique items, peace lilies, camo clothing, furniture, so much more.  5-23-1tpd

Yard Sale – 6 Richland Lane, May 24  8-4.  May 25  8-12.   Something for everyone.                     5-23-1tpd

Basement Sale – 1028 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound.  Kept over from rain.  Lots of furniture, DVDs, tools, lot of misc.  Good prices.  92 Chattanooga Choo Choo truck, 2  110 window air conditioners, canopy tent.                      5-23-1tpd

First Yard Sale in years – 226 Lancaster Hwy, Hickman, TN  38567.  Jackie Preston’s old farmhouse.  Saturday, May 25th  7am-6pm.  Lots of clothes, pictures, dishware, jewelry, bedding, curtains, leather recliner.  Too many items to list.  Everything priced cheap.  Everything must go.    5-23-1tpd

Large Multi-Family Yard Sale – 120 Chester Street, Gordonsville.  Household items, clothes all sizes, mantle, etc.  Thurs – Fri.  23rd & 24th,  7A- ?                       5-23-1tpd

Yard Sale! Saturday, May 25, 2019, 7AM-2PM, 111 Mercedes Street, Carthage, TN  37030.  Women’s name brand clothes (s-xl), women’s plus size clothes, youth girls name brand clothes (10-12), women’s shoes (6-10), men’s name brand clothes (xl-2x), make up, jewelry, household items, toys, classroom materials, lots of books, baseball bats.                                  5-23-1tpd

Yard Sale  May 24th 8AM-5PM.  May 25th 8AM-1PM. 70 Lebanon Hwy.                                  5-23-1tpd

Big Yard Sale – May 24 & 25.  Hwy 25 & 80.  7 AM til ?  Clothing (all sizes), household items, DVDs, books, baby items, shoes, toys, exercise equipment, and so  much more!  Please come see us!   5-23-1tpd

