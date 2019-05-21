HERITAGE DAYS SATURDAY

The neighboring town of Granville will be celebrating our heritage Saturday. The 21st annual Granville Heritage Day will be celebrated on May 25 with the theme “Solid Gold Memories: White Walls & Fender Skirts” as the town celebrates the 1960’s during 2019.

The day will begin with an opening celebration at 9:00 a.m. as the Granville Museum celebrates its 20th Anniversary.

Special recognition will be given to Webster Farm as the 2019 Granville Century Farm, Advanced Propane as the 2019 Business Sponsor of the year and Jeremy Curtis honored as the 2019 Gene Duke Friend of the Museum Award.

