OBIT: Mrs. Naima Arnouk

Funeral services for Mrs. Naima Arnouk will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 3535 St. Ignatius Lane, Franklin, Tennessee. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 P.M. and Wednesday 10:00 – 11:30 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon.

Mrs. Arnouk, age 63 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home.

Born June 9, 1955, in Tartous, Syria, she is the daughter of Amina Arnouk and the late Sadek Arnouk. She worked in management in the hospitality industry, and was a member of the Orthodox Church.

She is survived by her husband, Fouad Yazigi; son, Ankido Yazigi; mother, Amina Arnouk; sister, Abir Arnouk-Yazigi (George) and their children, Mira & Peter; and two brothers, Sami Arnouk (Lina) and their children, Amanda, Andrea & Nicholas; and Salam Arnouk (Rima) and their children, Joud and Kahla.

