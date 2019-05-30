OBIT: Mrs. Effie Corinne Tharpe Kelly

, age 96, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Mrs. Kelly was born September 23, 1922 in DeValls Bluff, AR, a daughter of the late William Emmett Tharpe and Phenie Melissa Smitz Tharpe. She was also preceded in death by Husband; Lee Roy Kelly in 1994, Daughter; Debra Leighton, Grandson; Stephen R. Gilder, Brother; Thomas Wesley Tharpe, Six Sisters; Myrtle Pollan, Gladys Pollan, Ruby Whitman, Eula Faye Chandler, Beulah Maye Chandler, and Nell Reason.

Mrs. Kelly lived in Greenville, MS, most of her life until moving to Tennessee in 2001. She was a member of the Northside Baptist Church in Greenville, MS.

Mrs. Kelly is survived by Brother; William E. Tharpe of Coffeeville, MS. Two Sons; Lee. R. (Cheryl) Kelly of Spring Hill, TN, and Michael T. (Sandy) Kelly of Memphis, TN. Three Daughters; Diane (Bro. Ray) Gilder of Hickman, TN, Lynn Gilder of Murfreesboro, TN, and Beverly (Bobby) Derrow of Lufkin, TX. Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Kelly are scheduled to be conducted at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Greenville, MS, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2PM.

Visitation with the family will be at the Boone Funeral Homes at 905 Main St, Greenville, MS, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10AM until 1PM.

