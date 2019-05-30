OBIT: Mrs. Yvonne Marie MacDougal Mudd

, age 60, of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Mrs. Mudd was born on August 18, 1958 in Coatesville, PA, a daughter of the late John Henry and Dorothy Virginia Morrison MacDougal. She was also preceded in death by Daughter; Kristy Lynn Walker on June 11, 2015; Sister; Violet Pratt and a Brother; Danny MacDougal.

Mrs. Mudd is survived by Two Children; Bronson Kriston of Carthage, TN, and Tracey (Thomas Greenhaw) Kriston of Illinois. Grandchildren; Matthew Taylor, Brooke Kriston, Colin Taylor, Gracie Taylor, Lacie Taylor, Cole Gulley and Cameron Frey. Two Sisters; Nona Warren and Barbara MacDougal. Brother; John MacDougal.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Mudd will be scheduled for a later date.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.