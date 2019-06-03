OBIT: Mr. Billy Joe Likens

Mr. Billy Joe Likens, of the McClures Bend Community at Defeated Creek, died Sunday morning June 2, 2019 at the Macon County Community Hospital in Lafayette at 9:24 a.m. Mr. Likens was 76.

Mr. Likens is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his family was to make arrangements at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon June 3rd.

Mr. Likens is the husband of Geraldine Sircy Likens and father of Teresa (Lisa) Likens Martin all of the McClures Bend Community.

Complete funeral arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

