OBIT: Mr. John William Lee

Mr. John William Lee, age 68, of Carthage, TN, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Mr. Lee was born June 30, 1949 in Franklin, KY, son of Julie Ann Pulaski and the late William Franklin Lee. He married Beverly Jan Paradis Lee and she preceded him in death on April 19, 2017. Mr. Lee was also preceded in death by Sons; John William Lee, II, and Robert Puzzo, and Grandchildren; Leon Richardson and Jordan Watkins. Mr. Lee was a graduate of Trousdale County High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for twenty years and worked as a Sears Repairman for 18 years.

Mr. Lee is survived by Daughter; Cassandra Lee of Carthage, TN. Sister; Sophia Kay (Jack) Needham of Lancaster, TX. Brother; Kenneth Dale Lee of Carthage, TN. Mother; Julie Ann Pulaski Long of Lancaster, TX. Father-in-Law; Camille Paradis of Carthage, TN. Three Grandchildren; Makaila Richardson, Jacob Watkins, and Serenity Green.

Graveside Memorial Service with Military Honors for Mr. Lee are scheduled to be conducted at the Smith County Memorial Gardens on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1PM.