BEACH REOPENS – E. COLI DISCOVERED

Residents are heading to the beach. After being closed for almost a week, the beach at the Defeated Creek Recreational Day Use Area at Cordell Hull Lake is back open.

The beach reopened Friday after it was closed because of high levels of E.Coli. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials checked the water daily so the beach could be reopened as soon as possible.

As of Thursday, officials were not sure of the source of the E.Coli. While searching for a possible source of the E.Coli, officials had hoped the water would clear up. Resource Manager Mark Herd said water in designated swimming areas on the Cordell Hull Lake are routinely sampled for water quality testing by an individual certified by the state.

When the bacteria was discovered to be above the state level, the beach was closed.

