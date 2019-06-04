Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/06/19

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 8, 2019 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Tracie D Raymer, to Hugh M. Queener, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Pinnacle Bank on March 30, 2018 at Book 335, Page 684; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being a certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows to wit: BEGINNING at a point 12 feet from a light pole in front of a barn, running south with Trousdale Ferry Pike a distance of approximately 96 feet to a point which is the southwest corner of the tract being conveyed; thence running eastwardly down the hill to the old dirt road to the fence; thence in a northerly direction a distance of approximately 96 feet to a point; thence in a westerly direction with L. B. McDonald line to the point of BEGINNING, and being generally bounded on the west by Trousdale Ferry Pike, on the south, east and west by L. B. McDonald. Street Address: 560 Pea Ridge Road, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552 Parcel Number: 072 079.01 Current Owner(s) of Property: Tracie D. Raymer The street address of the above described property is believed to be 560 Pea Ridge Road, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Tracie D Raymer, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-117996 5-23-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Franklin G. Poindexter Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of May, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Franklin G. Poindexter, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of May, 2019. Signed Joyce M. Poindexter, Co-Personal Representative Matthew Franklin Poindexter, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-30-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Fausteen A. Hodge Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of May, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Fausteen A. Hodge, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of May, 2019. Signed Janet Leigh Hodge, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-30-2t

________________________

THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE CARTHAGE POLICE DEPT. *** GUN SALE *** The Town of Carthage will be holding a public sale of excess property (guns). Patriot Gun and Pawn will be selling these items on GUNBROKER.COM on behalf the Town of Carthage. The user ID on GUNBROKER.COM is PatriotArmoryTN. This will be a two-week online sales event. The online sale will start June 24th and run thru July 8th. All guns are sold as is, and all sales are final. If you have any questions, contact Patriot Gun and Pawn at 615-588-1101. 05-23-19 (3t)

_____________

I, Richard B. Adams have this 1992 Chevrolet pick-up with this Vin# 1GCDC1423N150282 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 607-656-4955. 05-30-19(2t)

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICES Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 5:30p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200.

_________________________________

Public Hearing regarding Ordinance B-190606-1 for the 2019/2020 Town of Carthage budget at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at City Hall, 314 Spring St. Immediately following there will be a second reading and vote on Ordinance B-190606-1.

_________________________________

All interested citizens are invited to attend these meetings. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage. 06-06-19(1t)

______

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-06-19(1t)

____________

INVITATION FOR BIDS Smith County Landfill – Wright Tract IV Expansion The Smith County Landfill invites your company to submit a bid for the construction of the Wright Tract IV Class I Landfill Expansion in Carthage, Tennessee. The expansion is approximately 7.9 acres, and the work includes the following major items: • Earthwork to cut and fill the existing ground to the proposed subgrade • Installation of a 2-foot-thick clay liner • Installation of a geosynthetic liner system • Construction and enlargement of sediment ponds • Construction of gravel access roads • Construction of perimeter stormwater ditches • Installation of a leachate collection system All bidders must be licensed, must comply with all requirements of the State of Tennessee Contractor’s Licensing Act, and must have experience with landfill construction. Copies of the project drawings, specifications, and further bid instructions may be ordered at https://geoservicesllccom.sharepoint.com/sites/SmithCountyWrightTractIVExpansion. For questions about documents, call or email GEOServices, LLC at (865) 539-8242 or CButler@geoservicesllc.com. All bidders must attend the pre-bid meeting, scheduled on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. local time at the office of Jeff Mason, County Mayor. Sealed bids will be received at the same office until Friday June 28th, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. local time and an anticipated contract award no later than July 1st, 2019. Jeff Mason, County Mayor 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-2294 06-06-19(2t)

_______________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-06-19(2t)

_____________

The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of ballot review for the August 13, 2019 Gordonsville Sales Tax Referendum Election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 06-06-19(1t)

________

There will be a public hearing on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 6pm at the Smith County Jail & Courts Facility regarding the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 for Smith County. 06-06-19(1t)

_______

NOTICE Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Thomas Allen Gibbs has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 8. The Smith County Commission will fill the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled Commission meeting held June 24, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of Smith County may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualified to fill the vacancy. Smith County thanks THOMAS ALLEN GIBBS for his service. 06-06-19 (1t)

_______

Smith County

Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020

Click HERE To View

_____________