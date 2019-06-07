OBIT: Mr. John A. Bush, Sr.

, age 82, of Maggart, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Mr. Bush was born February 14, 1937 in the Bush Hollow of Maggart, TN, a son of the late Callie O’Dell Bush and Vallie C. Blair Bush. He was also preceded in death by Siblings; Tillman Bush, Lester Bush, Fred Bush, Frank Bush, Floy Bush, Berchie Roberts, Thulia Shoemake, and Siddie Cheatham.

Mr. Bush married Melba White on June 1, 1957. He worked for Bonnell Aluminum for 29 years until his retirement. Mr. Bush spent his entire life living in Maggart and was proud of being a part of the community. He spent many days farming, hunting, and spending time outside. He loved his animals and his family. He attended the Maggart United Methodist Church.

Mr. Bush is survived by Wife of 62 years; Melba White Bush of Maggart, TN. Four Children; Teresa (Ronnie) Scudder of Carthage, TN. Betty (Ricky) Barlow of Turkey Creek, TN, John (Connie) Bush, Jr., of Carthage, TN, and Jennifer (David) Nixon of Defeated, TN. Brother; Robert (Sue) Bush of Nashville, TN. Thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bush are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1PM with Bro. Jeff Burton and Bro. Steve Waller officiating. Interment will follow in the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart Community.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 1PM until 8PM and on Saturday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the Dickens Cemetery.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.