OBIT: Albert Tyler Thornton

Albert Tyler Thornton, age 70, of Watertown died Monday morning, June 3, 2019 at his residence.

Born Jan. 8, 1949 in Birmingham, AL, he was the son of the late Earl Tullos Thornton and Mabel Evelyn Maxwell Thornton. Albert was retired from Precision Rubber Products and was a US Army veteran of Vietnam.

He is survived by a daughter, Beth Saddler and her husband, Keith, of Statesville; grandchildren, Hayley, Shane and Hannah Saddler; brother, Earl Thornton and his wife, Judy, of Carthage; niece, Jennifer Carmick of Rickman and nephew, Jonathan Thornton, of Carthage.

Mr. Thornton is being cremated and no services are planned at this time.

HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, Watertown. (615)237-9318