OBIT: Mr. Kevin Long

Mr. Kevin Long died on May 30, 2019 in Wilson County following a sudden illness. He was 55.

Mr. Long was cremated and there are no formal services scheduled at this time.

Born Kevin Lyle Long in Nashville on September 11, 1963, he was one of eight children of Robert Leander “Robin” Long Jr. who died on July 14, 2000 at the age of 66, and Dorothy Louise Farley Long who died on December 16, 2009 at the age of 78.

Three brothers preceded him in death, Robert Leander “Cobb” Long III who died March 14, 2002 at the age of 45, Christopher Lee “Chris” Long who died January 14, 2013 at the age of 55, and Matthew Luke “Matt” Long who died February 15, 2014 at the age of 55.

Mr. Long attended Smith County High School where he was a member of the Class of 1981. He was employed for several years with Eatherly Construction.

Surviving are his daughter, Elizabeth Long Collins; four sisters, Sherell White & husband Ray of New Middleton, Mary Roberts and Carrie Long of South Carthage, Rene Johnson of Gordonsville.

This obituary provided courtesy of Sanderson Funeral Home for the Long Family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE