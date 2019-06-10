OBIT: Mr. Tommy Guffey

Mr. Tommy Guffey

Mr. Tommy Guffey, age 57, of Kennys Bend, died Sunday morning, June 9, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: mother, Lassie Guffey; brother, William Guffey both of Kennys Bend.

Mr. Guffey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, June 12, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Dewey Dyer will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Curtis Burton, James Neal, Vince Davis, Tony Dyer, Jake Guffey, John Guffey.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE