Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale – weekend 15 June, Saturday, 7AM – ?, Sun. afternoon. 8 Shae Lane, Tanglewood. Fishing gear & yard tools. No cards, local check, cash. 6-6-2tpd
Yard Sale – Thursday & Friday, 7:00 AM, 109 Reynolds Street, off Old Lebanon Hwy. 3 families, girls & ladies clothing, toys, household items. Priced to sell. 6-13-1tpd
Yard Sale – 618 Main St. N. Fri. 14th, 8:00-5:00, Sat. 15th, 8:00-12:00. Men, women, childrens, NB clothing, shoes, costume jewelry, home decor. Too much to list. 6-13-1tpd
Yard Sale – Rain or shine. June 13-14-15, 8AM – 4PM. Little bit of everything. 25 Cages Bend, Riddleton. 6-13-1tpd
Yard Sale – 131 Dixon Springs Hwy June 13-14-15 8AM – 5PM. Furniture, household items, DVDs, clothes, scrubs, bath and body products, books, fresh produce, bunk bed. 6-13-1tpd
Yard Sale – Huge yard sale at 7 Blair Brothers Lane June 13-14-15 from 9AM to 5PM. Many different items. Something for everyone. 6-13-1tpd
Garage sale – Rain or shine. Friday and Saturday, June 14th and 15th. 115 Dan Drive, Gordonsville. Lots of decorating items, dining table and 6 chairs, old clocks, brand new queen mattress, old antique beds, end tables, bar stools, book shelves, old trunk, barbies, area rugs, lots of books, outdoor cushions, American Girl stuff, Bowflex home gym, treadmill. Just moved in – lots if stuff we can’t use. Good deals. Starts 7AM June 14th and 15th. 6-13-1tpd
Yard Sale – Saturday, June 15th, 7AM-4PM. Rain or Shine. 129 Cookeville Hwy, South Carthage. Adult clothes SM-2XL. Baby items and clothes, children’s clothes (up to size 8), fishing equipment (reels, rods, depth finder, and bait (tackle), household items, furniture and much more. Breakfast and baked goods and waters. 6-13-1tpd
Yard Sale – First one in years, men and womens clothes, shoes, curtains, TV, home interior, dishes. Lots of stuff. Too much to mention at 21 Kempville Hwy. Friday and Saturday. 8:00 a.m. to ?. 6-13-1tpd
