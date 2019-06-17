OBIT: Mr. Ray Grisham

Mr. Ray Grisham of Lebanon died at the Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon on Wednesday morning June 12, 2019 at 9:36 a.m. He was 80.

Bro. Gary Wilson officiated at the Saturday morning June 15th funeral services from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon. Burial followed the 11 a.m. services in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Grisham was born Willie Ray Grisham in the Elmwood Community on October 31, 1938 and was one of four children and the last surviving of the late Albert Seldon Grisham who died March 20, 2001 at the age of 87 and Lou Ella Reece Grisham who died February 21, 2012 at the age of 94.

All three of his siblings preceded him in death, they were: Bettie Elaine Grisham Sircy who died at the age of 52 on September 3, 1998, Linda Lou Grisham Chitwood who died at the age of 60 on October 25, 2001 and Glenn Grisham who died at the age of 75 on January 19, 2011.

Mr. & Mrs. Grisham were preceded in death by an infant daughter, Peggy Raylene Grisham, who died at the age of one day on August 17, 1960.

He proudly served our country with the United States Navy from August 2, 1956 until being honorably discharged with the rank of SA on September 29, 1959.

Mr. Grisham was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon.

He was a retiree of the Lebanon Special School District where he was maintenance supervisor, a career that spanned over twenty six years.

Before beginning employment with the Lebanon Special School District, he also was employed for a time with the former Moss Service and Supply Co. in Carthage and later was also a route deliveryman for the Coca Cola Bottling Works of Lebanon, servicing businesses in Smith County.

Mr. Grisham enjoyed maintaining his yard.

Surviving in addition to his wife of over fifty nine years, the former Bobbie Sue Halliburton, are their two sons, Tim Grisham and Darren Grisham; two grandchildren, Lyndsay Ann Grisham and husband Corey, and Shelton Grisham; five great-grandchildren, Allie Spears, Ella Kate and Mia Jane Cunningham, Emma Kay Grisham, and Ryan Knox Cunningham; sister-in-law, Mary Helen Dias Grisham of Gallatin; several nieces and nephews.

