OBIT: Mrs. Mildred Swann Hackett

Mrs. Mildred Swann Hackett of Goodletsville died at her Placid Grove Lane home on Friday evening June 14, 2019 at 6:15 p.m. at the age of 90 following an extended illness.

Funeral services from the Crestview Funeral Home in Gallatin were conducted Monday morning June 17th at 11 a.m. with Senior Pastor Travis Fleming officiating. Graveside services and interment, beside her husband of over fifty five years, was Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the Garden of the Cross at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

One of four daughters born to the late George Esker Swann who died at the age of 86 on February 13, 1985 and Mai C. Lankford Swann who died at the age of 87 on March 27, 1997, she was born Mildred Pauline Swann in Nashville on January 12, 1929 and was reared in the Defeated Creek Community.

Two sisters preceded her in death, Mary Margaret Swann Givens died at the age of 78 on May 6, 2005 and Doris Jean Swann Wood who died February 2, 2019 at the age of 85.

Her husband, Hugh Carl Hackett, a Kempville Community native, preceded her in death on December 18, 2001 at the age of 77. They were united in marriage in Rossville, Georgia on June 21, 1946.

A Southern Lady who was totally committed to her family, she enjoyed gardening, solving crossword puzzles, and baking.

Mrs. Hackett was a longtime dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Gallatin.

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Hackett Pomeroy and husband Bobby of Goodletsville, Brenda Hackett Galbreath and husband Jerry of Goodletsville Linda Hackett Oster and husband David of Goodletsville; seven grandchildren, Shelly Shelton, Rob Pomeroy, Angie Murray, Julie Wood, Bill Pomeroy, Rachel Rittenberry, and Dustin Cornelison; nine great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Nancy Swann McCall of the Defeated Creek Community.

The family requests memorials to the First Baptist Church of Gallatin.

This notice provide as a courtesy to the Hackett family.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE