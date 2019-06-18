Garage / Yard Sales
Friday- Saturday Yard Sale at 8:00 at Shoulders TV. Cancelled is rain. Lance and Holly Anderson. Children and adult clothes. Household, baby, and children’s items. 6-20-1t
Yard Sale; Friday & Saturday, June 21st and 22nd, 8AM-2PM. 3 familes- A little bit of everything. 140 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Gordonsville, TN. 6-20-1tpd
Basement Sale 6-21 &22 7:00 to 4:00 51 Hickman Hwy. Couches, recliners, china cabinet, oak table & chairs, 61″ TV, baby bed, dishes, wall decor, clothes all sizes. Too much to list Everything is priced to sale. 6-20-1tpd
Yard Sale Rain or Shine – 6 Hickman Hwy, Gordonsville, behind ShopRite, June 19, 20, 21, Wed. after 2:00 pm Thur. & Fri 8 – until. Clothes assorted sizes, some new $1.00 each. 6-20-1tpd
231 Ferguson Hollow Rd, Buffalo Valley – 10 am-? June 22, 23, 29, 30. Clothes, computer desk and much more. 6-20-2tpd
