SOPHIE LINDER 2ND IN TN WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Sophie Linder, a 14 year old golfer from Carthage, tied for second place in the Tennessee Women’s Amateur Golf Championship last week. Linder, who will be a freshman in high school this fall, competed against college level talent including Middle Tennessee State’s Hanley Long. Long captured the title and another Division I talent Malia Stovall from the University of Tennessee tied for second place with Linder.

After the opening round of the event on Tuesday, Linder held a two stroke lead over Long. Linder, Long and Stovall would battle throughout the last two rounds before Long prevailed.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER SPORTS!!