SOPHIE LINDER 2ND IN TN WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

|

SOPHIE LINDER 2ND IN TN WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Sophie Linder, a 14 year old golfer from Carthage, tied for second place in the Tennessee Women’s Amateur Golf Championship last week. Linder, who will be a freshman in high school this fall, competed against college level talent including Middle Tennessee State’s Hanley Long. Long captured the title and another Division I talent Malia Stovall from the University of Tennessee tied for second place with Linder.

After the opening round of the event on Tuesday, Linder held a two stroke lead over Long. Linder, Long and Stovall would battle throughout the last two rounds before Long prevailed.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER SPORTS!!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports