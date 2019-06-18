SUSPECTS FACE CHARGES IN CAR WASH BURGLARY/VANDALISM

Gordonsville police have charged two people in connection with the burglary and vandalism of the car wash located on Gordonsville Highway. Individuals broke a security camera and door at the business.

Individuals are suspected to have been searching for coins at the business. Thomas L. Walker, 46, Gastonia, North Carolina, was arrested on Tuesday (June 11) and charged with burglary and vandalism.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!