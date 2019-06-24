OBIT: Mrs. Connie Sue Silcox

, age 70, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Mrs. Silcox was born February 26, 1949 in Baxter, TN, a daughter of the late Joe Baker Farmer and Lela Pauline Williams. She was also preceded in death by Father of her Children; Ray Gentry on November 18, 2015, Son; Charlie Joe Gentry, Siblings; Thurman Farmer, Joe Douglas Farmer, L.B. Watts, Doyle Watts, Charlene Phillips, Donna Williams, and Hazel Severeid.

Mrs. Silcox married Thomas Silcox on October 6, 2008. She was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Silcox is survived by Husband; Thomas Silcox of Alexandria, TN. Children; Danyella (Matt) Apple of Lebanon, TN, and Rick (Christy) Gentry of Pleasant View, TN. Siblings; Peg Megrant of Romeoville, IL, Clara (George) Sayers of Polomona, KS, Gerald (Marla) Farmer of Orland Park, IL, Kenneth (Nancy) Farmer of Clarksville, TN, and Jimmy Farmer, of Franklin, KY. Grandchildren; Logan Apple, Abbey Apple, Zachary (Shawna) Gentry, Regan (Micheal Loosli) Gentry. Special Friend; Faye Neville. Two fur babies; Elvira and Jake.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Silcox are scheduled to be conducted from the Avant Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2PM.. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Family will be at Avant Funeral Home on Saturday from 2PM until 8PM and on Sunday after 12PM until service time at 2PM.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS.