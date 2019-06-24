OBIT: Mrs. Marianne Byrne

Mrs. Marianne Byrne

Mrs. Marianne Hiett Byrne, age 98, of Hendersonville, died Sunday evening, June 23, at Morningside Senior Living in Cookeville. She is survived by: 3 sons, John A. Byrne and wife Rebecca of Cookeville, Dan Byrne and wife Fran of Kingsport, William “Bill” Byrne of Washington; brother, Joe Isham Hiett of Jacksonville, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Byrne is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. A Private Service will be conducted with burial in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE