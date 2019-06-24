OBIT: Mrs. Peggy Boyce-Cabe

Mrs. Peggy Boyce-Cabe died on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas under the care of Hospice Home Care. She was 87.

Her service was conducted under the direction of Griffin, Leggett, Healey, & Roth Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on June 14, 2019 at the Upchurch Cemetery in Mabelvale, Arkansas with Pastor Richard Hill and Sean Clouse officiating.

Born Peggy Moseley in Uvalde, Texas on December 2, 1931, she was the daughter of William & Katherine Moseley.

She was preceded in death by both parents and three siblings, Naomi Boatwright, Shirley Reynolds, and Calvin Moseley.

Her first husband, O.L. Boyce preceded her in death in 1990 and her second husband, Bill Cabe preceded her in death in 2017.

She was a registered nurse and spent over 35 years with the Veterans Administration Hospital System.

Mrs. Boyce-Cabe was a long-time member of the Little Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church and was a volunteer with the Little Rock Junior Academy.

Surviving are her daughter, Pattie Boyce Ward & husband Melvin of Chestnut Mound; a grandson, Keith Lee Boyce & wife Trish of Greeneville; a great-granddaughter, Allyson Laurel Boyce of Greeneville; sister-in-law, Edna Mae Moseley of Texas; several nieces and nephews.

The Boyce-Cabe family requests memorials to the Little Rock Junior Academy.

This obituary provided as a courtesy to the Boyce-Cabe family.

