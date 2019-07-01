COMMISSIONERS TO MEET AS FISCAL YEAR BUDGET REMAINS UNRESOLVED

Having yet to set a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget and county property tax rate, commissioners will meet for their regularly scheduled July session Monday night (July 8). The meeting will be the first since a controversial 59 cent property tax rate failed during the commission’s June meeting.

The commission’s June session was established a couple of years ago when commissioners decided to add the extra regularly scheduled meeting in order to have its upcoming fiscal year budget set by July 1, the beginning of a new fiscal year. That date has passed and there’s no county budget.

The county is operating on its existing fiscal year budget.

