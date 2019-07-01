COMMISSIONERS TO MEET AS FISCAL YEAR BUDGET REMAINS UNRESOLVED

|

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET AS FISCAL YEAR BUDGET REMAINS UNRESOLVED

Having yet to set a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget and county property tax rate, commissioners will meet for their regularly scheduled July session Monday night (July 8). The meeting will be the first since a controversial 59 cent property tax rate failed during the commission’s June meeting.

The commission’s June session was established a couple of years ago when commissioners decided to add the extra regularly scheduled meeting in order to have its upcoming fiscal year budget set by July 1, the beginning of a new fiscal year. That date has passed and there’s no county budget.

The county is operating on its existing fiscal year budget.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!

Posted in Breaking News, News