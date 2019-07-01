DOCTOR CHARGED IN SEALED INDICTMENT

A doctor, who was charged in April in connection with a federal investigation, faces local charges. The grand jury returned sealed indictments against Dr. Bowdoin G. Smith, 63, and Melissa M. Smith, 50 both of Tanglewood, in April.

The two were indicted on charges of possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two were charged last Tuesday (June 25). The case was presented to the grand jury by the Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force and involves an investigation which took place on February 27.

The two posted $7,500 bond and are to appear in criminal court on August 16.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!