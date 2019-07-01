OBIT: Mr. John Kruzan



Mr. John Kruzan, age 79, of McClures Bend, died Friday afternoon, June 28, at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Judy Kruzan; sons, Brett Kruzan and wife Dee Dee of Sommerville,TN Dirk Kruzan and Becca Hamilton of Alva, Florida; brother, Mike Kruzan and wife June of New Concord, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Talbot Kruzan, Hayes Kruzan, Elise Kruzan.

Mr. Kruzan is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be cremated at Cumberland Family Service in Algood. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, July 2 at 11:00 AM at the Carthage United Methodist Church. Rev. Monica Mowdy will officiate.

Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Carthage United Methodist Church.

