OBIT: Helen Phillips Shoulders

Helen Phillips Shoulders, age 95, of Dixon Springs, died Monday morning, July 1, at The Pavilion in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Betty Kay Shoulders Dowdy and husband Thomas of Hermitage; two granddaughters, Melissa Haney Berrett and husband Ted of Franklin,TN, Michelle Shoulders Moore and husband Roger of Lafayette; grand-daughter-in-law, Nelda Williams Shoulders (James Dale Shoulders) of Hartsville; step-granddaughter, Shawna Dowdy Fitzgerald and her daughter, Kayla Fitzgerald Perry and husband Bryce; six great-grandchildren, Bethany Deckard Quillen and husband Tyler, Ashley Deckard, Jackson Berrett, Tyler Berrett, Dalaney Shoulders, James Nathan Shoulders; two great-great-grandchildren, Damien Quillen and Zayley Brown.

Mrs. Shoulders is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, July 3, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Wayne Phillips, Randy Dawson, Dr. Rick West, Gerald Phillips, Jackson Berrett, Tyler Berrett, Nathan Shoulders. Honorary Pallbearers are: Sunday School Class of Peyton Creek Baptist Church and the Staff and Residents of The Pavilion.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Peyton Creek Baptist Church.

