OBIT: Mr. Bruce Harville

Lifelong Horseshoe Bend Community resident, Mr. Bruce Harville age 63, was admitted to the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 8:22 p.m. Saturday evening July 6, 2019. He had become seriously ill at his Upchurch Lane home where he was battling lung cancer and was admitted to Riverview Regional where he suddenly went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

Mr. Harville is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Pam Silcox Harville and the family were to make arrangements at 10 a.m. Monday morning July 7th.

Mr. Harville is the son of the late John and Florence Petty Harville and the brother of Kenneth, Bob, and twins Barry and Terry Harville.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE