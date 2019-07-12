OBIT: Mr. Clarence N. “Buddy” Woods

, age 83, of Clubb Springs, TN, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Mr. Woods was born April 5, 1936 in the St. Mary Community of Smith County, TN, a son of the late William Charlie Woods and Myrtle Audrey Madwell Woods. He was also preceded in death by Sister; Dean Poe and two infant Brothers; Bill and Gene.

Mr. Woods married Glenda Sue Smith on June 30, 1962. He worked construction his whole life, taking part in the Cordell Hull Dam Construction. Through the years, he worked for Hardaway Construction and Jones Brothers Construction. Mr. Woods loved his horses and his animals. He was a member of the Antioch Free Will Baptist Church.

Mr. Woods is survived by Wife; Glenda Sue Woods of Clubb Springs, TN. Children; Paul (Vickie) Woods of Clubb Springs, TN, Denise (Michael) Graham of Pleasant Shade, TN, and Leah Corthell of Clubb Springs, TN. Grandchildren; Wayne Woods, Jennifer (Lynn) Burton, Micki Dixon, Nathaniel Graham, and Tristin Corthell. Twelve great grandchildren and Sister; Jewell Dillard of Carthage, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Woods are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2PM with Bro. Mike Bennett and Bro. Donnie Payne officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 2PM until 8PM and on Sunday after 10AM until service time at 2PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.