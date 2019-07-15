OBIT: Rev. Maurice Moore

Former Carthage United Methodist Church pastor Rev. Maurice Moore, a resident of Dickson, Tennessee since 2009, died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville following an extended illness.

Funeral services from the Dickson First United Methodist Church were conducted at 12 noon, Friday June 28th with former Carthage United Methodist Church pastor, Rev. Steven Lee, and Rev. Ed White officiating. Graveside services and interment were Monday afternoon July 1st at 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Spring Hill Cemetery on Gallatin Road in Nashville.

Born Maurice Brown Moore on May 19, 1930 in the Fairview Community of Williamson County he was one of six children and was the son of the late Rev. Eugene Moore and Annie Lee Brown Moore.

At the time of his birth his father was the pastor of the Pleasant Valley Charge and his father served many rural area charges as their pastor.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Frankie Moore Keyes and Margaret Moore and by two brothers, Rev. Eugene Moore and Irvin Moore.

In 1950 Rev. Moore was united in marriage to Nashville native, the former Nancy Sadler.

They were preceded in death by a daughter, Annemarie Moore.

As his father was a pastor and served many churches, Rev. Moore attended schools in Humphreys, Wayne, Hickman, and Lawrence County where he would graduate from Lawrence County High School in 1948.

He attended Martin College in Pulaski from 1948 through 1950, and in 1953 graduated from Scarritt College in Nashville where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

In 1956 he was awarded a Master’s of Divinity degree from Vanderbilt University.

He received his degree to preach from the Methodist Conference in 1948.

In 1953, while at Vanderbilt University, he was admitted to the Tennessee Conference, ordained a Deacon in 1954 and ordained as an Elder in 1956.

During his career and also partly while receiving his higher education he served the following congregations, Nashville Larger Parish, 1950-1951; Gallatin Circuit pastor, 1951-1963; Lambuth Memorial in Gallatin, 1953-1956; Lafayette United Methodist, 1956-1953; again at Lambuth in Gallatin, 1963-1965; Carthage United Methodist Church, 1965-1972; Connell Memorial in Goodletsville, 1972-1975; Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 1975-1978; Director of Conference Council on Ministries, 1978-1980; senior minister of Cookeville First United Methodist Church, 1980-1985; Cookeville District Superintendent, 1985-1990; First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, 1990-1995.

Following retirement in 1995, he served St. Paul in McMinnville, the Shiloh/Mt. Lebanon, Centertown Circuit and Hickory Point.

After retiring to Dickson he occasionally filled pulpits and preached at the Dickson First United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty eight years are their two daughters, Carol Elaine Moore of Dickson, Mary Susan Moore Bradshaw and husband Keith of Centerville; their son, John Keith Moore and wife Deborah of Arlington, Texas; sister, Mary Lou Moore of Nashville; five grandchildren, Laura Ann Evans and husband Sam, Claire Elaine Ryan and husband Paul, Kyle Joseph Bradshaw and wife Mariah, Abigail Sadler Moore and Luke Justice Bradshaw; six great-grandchildren.

The Moore family requests memorials to the Martin Methodist College, H. E. and Annie Lee Moore Endowed Scholarship Fund.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Moore family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE