Garage / Yard Sales
Basement Sale – Vintage canning jars, collectibles, lots of bottles and old stuff. 505 College Ave. East Carthage. 7-11 July 20, Saturday. 7-18-1tpd
Hot Yard Sale at 7 Blair Bros. Lane, July 18-19-20 from 8 til 5. Lots of items. 7-18-1tpd
HUGE MOVING/BASEMENT SALE! Mercedes Street in Carthage in basement. Friday, July 19, 2 Pm till 6. Saturday 9-6. Lots of boys clothes newborn to size 2T. Men & women clothes up to size 2x ladies. Baby items, bouncy seat,boppy,baby bed, high chairs, playmat, walker,bumbo seat,madela electric nursing pump,lots of toys, Dishes, Keurig & crockpot, Furniture (couch, 2 loveseats, dresser, armoire etc. Lots more. You want it, we probably have it. Everything has to go. 7-18-1t
Multi-Family Yard Sale! Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 8am-1pm. Dentist office parking lot: 102 Ervin Dr. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, boutique clothing, top name brands, home decor & more. 7-18-1t
Yard Sale – July 21-22 Live Music. 218 Ferguson Hollow Rd. Buffalo Valley. 7-18-1tpd
