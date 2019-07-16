Garage / Yard Sales

|
Basement Sale – Vintage canning jars, collectibles, lots of bottles and old stuff.  505 College Ave.  East Carthage.  7-11 July 20, Saturday.  7-18-1tpd

Hot Yard Sale at 7 Blair Bros. Lane, July 18-19-20 from 8 til 5.  Lots of items.                                7-18-1tpd

HUGE MOVING/BASEMENT SALE! Mercedes Street in Carthage in basement. Friday, July 19, 2 Pm till 6. Saturday 9-6.  Lots of boys clothes newborn to size 2T. Men & women clothes up to size 2x ladies. Baby items, bouncy seat,boppy,baby bed, high chairs, playmat, walker,bumbo seat,madela electric nursing pump,lots of toys, Dishes, Keurig & crockpot, Furniture (couch, 2 loveseats, dresser, armoire etc. Lots more. You want it, we probably have it. Everything has to go.        7-18-1t

Multi-Family Yard Sale!  Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 8am-1pm. Dentist office parking lot: 102 Ervin Dr.  Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, boutique clothing, top name brands, home decor & more.  7-18-1t                                                     

Yard Sale – July 21-22 Live Music.  218 Ferguson Hollow Rd.  Buffalo Valley.                                7-18-1tpd

