SOME NON-PROFIT DONATIONS CUT BY COUNTY

Funding for several non-profit organizations was either eliminated or reduced with the county’s budget crisis. Cuts came during the commission’s July meeting held Monday night, July 8, when the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget was approved and the property tax rate set at $2.73.

During this year’s budget discussions, some county commissioners opposed contributions to non-profit organizations, arguing “the county shouldn’t be donating money it doesn’t have”. During the discussion, some commissioners maintained non-profits should depend on donations from individuals, businesses and churches in addition to holding fund-raisers.

