OBIT: Mr. Joseph Wesley Agnew

, age 65, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Thursday July 18, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Funeral services for Mr. Agnew will be conducted on Saturday July 20, 2019 from the Alexandria United Methodist Church with Rev Denman Frazier and Rev Gary Mraz officiating. Interment will be in the Brush Creek Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Agnew’s family will receive friends on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Alexandria United Methodist Church from 12:30PM until service time at 2PM.

Wesley was born on October 1, 1953 in Alexandria, TN to the late Joseph Marion and Mattie Louise Allen Agnew. He graduated from the DeKalb County High School in Smithville, TN. He was a graduate of the George Peabody College at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN and received his Masters degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He worked for the State of Tennessee as a computer analysts. He was a faithful lifelong member of the Alexandria United Methodist Church where he served as the organist until shortly before his death.

Survivors of Mr. Agnew include a sister Jean (Joe) Malone of Murfreesboro, TN and a brother Wendell (Dinah) Agnew of Shelbyville, TN.

Memorial donations in Wesley’s memory may be made to the Alexandria United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 278, Alexandria, TN 37012.

