OBIT: Mrs. Jewell Rigsby

Mrs. Jewell Rigsby, age 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday morning, July 16, at Summit Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Dave Rigsby; children, Scott Rigsby and wife Kim of Tanglewood, Robin Bergdorf and husband Richie of Lebanon, Jesse Rigsby and wife Crystal of Old Hickory; 9 grandchildren, Corey Rigsby and wife Kim, Katlyn Mayo and husband Shawn, Savana Martin, Justin Martin and wife Autumn, Adam Martin and wife Becca, Alexis Mahaffa, Beckham Rigsby, Kipton Rigsby, Ella Rigsby; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Washer and wife Odean of Pigeon Roost, Willodean Davis of South Carthage, Ronnie Washer of Carthage, Betty Gibbs and husband Roger of South Carthage.

Mrs. Rigsby is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday morning, July 19, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Rickey Hall will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Corey Rigsby, Justin Martin, Adam Martin, Shawn Mayo, Richie Bergdorf, Danny Pollard.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to help with funeral expenses.

