OBIT: Mrs. Ruby Burton

Mrs. Ruby Burton, 92, of South Carthage, died Thursday afternoon, July 18, at Smith County Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: 2 sisters, Betty Burton of Gladdice and Helen Strong of Gainesboro.

Mrs. Burton is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, July 21, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Wayne Burton, Gary Burton, Michael Burton, Daniel Burton, David Burton, Randy Givens.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

