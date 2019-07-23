CARTHAGE, GORDONSVILLE, SO. CARTHAGE – NO CITY PROPERTY TAX HIKE

Property tax rates for the three cities and county have been finalized for 2019. With budgets approved, the property tax rates in the county’s three cities remain unchanged from last year. This is good news for residents who live in the three towns.

Residents who live in the city have to pay city and county property taxes. The town of Carthage property tax rate is set at $1.1258 for the year. In Gordonsville, the property tax rate is at .7629. The property tax rate in South Carthage is .9704.

The only property tax increase with the four governments is the county rate which was increased from $2.14 to $2.73.