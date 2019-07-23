• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Help Wanted– Part time Saturday and Sunday 3pm-11pm total of 16 hours $9.50. Saturday and Sunday 6pm-6am total of 24 hours $9.50. Please contact me Alicia Bennett, Allied Universal | Operations Manager, 565 Marriott Drive – Suite 200 | Nashville, TN 37217, Direct: 615.268-7761| Fax: 615.316.0082. 7-25-1tpd

____________________________

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Red Boiling Springs Head Start Teacher Assistant, Red Boiling Springs, TN $8.73 per hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave, Head Start will accept applications through August 1, 2019. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by August 1, 2019. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. 7-25-1t

____________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Smith County Head Start Teacher, Carthage, TN $15.28 per hour, 8 hours per day Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by August 1, 2019 or postmarked by August 1, 2019. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 7-25-1t

____________________________

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Red Boiling Springs Head Start Teacher, Red Boiling Springs, TN $15.28 per hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Head Start will accept applications through August 1, 2019. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by August 1, 2019. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. 7-25-1t

____________________________