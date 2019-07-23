SCHOOL BOARD GIVE DIRECTOR HIGH RATINGS

Director of Schools Barry Smith continues to receive high job performance ratings from school board members. Despite three new school board members being elected last year, the director’s overall job performance rating continues to be “excellent”.

In the latest review, the director scored 91 percent. A score of 81 percent to 100 percent is considered excellent. Each year, school board members rate the director’s performance in four categories including planning/goals, public relations/communications, board-director relations and personnel evaluation/supervision.

